Okowa flags off free eye screening

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to go for regular health check to enable them identify early signs of health issues.

The Governor made the call today while flagging off free eye screening, tests, glasses and surgery at Ozoro, Isoko North local government area of the state. The ceremony was the second phase of its kind sponsored by the administration of Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor as the Chairman, Isoko North local government council.

According to the Governor, “this screening exercise is a wakeup call for a genuine need for us to go for health check regularly.”

“Most people die gradually because they don’t see the need to go for health check,” the Governor said, noting that local government councils in the state should emulate what was done in Isoko North by partnering with stakeholders to improve on the health status of their indigenes.

He emphasized, “I believe that with partnership with the right people, we can do more.”

Earlier in an address, the Chairman of the Council, Hon. Egbabor stated, “this second phase of the exercise is coming on the heels of the successes recorded in the first phase in August 2015, which saw a 17-year old blind girl regaining her sight after undergoing free eye surgery at the centre,”

While disclosing that a philanthropist contributed N1.5 million for the exercise which was being handled by a team of qualified specialists, Hon. Egbabor said, “in the first phase of the exercise, over 1, 500 persons were screened and treated for various eye related issues while about 75 persons were operated upon and over 750 glasses were issued; we embarked on this programme because, despite the recession, if the people can have their sight, they can fend for themselves, thereby reducing the hunger in the land and increase productivity.”

The council Chairman used the occasion to reel out some of the achievements of his administration which includes, rehabilitation of roads, establishment of a mechanic village, among others

The post Okowa flags off free eye screening appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

