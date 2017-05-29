Okowa Hails Deltans, Promises Better Deal

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with Deltans and Nigerians as the nation marks the 2017 Democracy Day.

The governor enjoined the citizenry to uphold the prevailing peace in the state and the Oil rich Niger Delta, saying such was crucial for government to continue with it’s S.M.A.R.T Agenda.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor reiterated the administration’s determination to heighten service delivery and infrastructural development as his administration prepares to enter the third year.

Okowa, who thanked Deltans for their support to his administration in the past two years, assured that with the return of peace to the Niger Delta region, the next two years would be better for Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general.

“With a deep sense of profound gratitude to God Almighty, I thank you all for your support to my administration in the past two years. I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans. I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace.

“I assure Deltans, that we remain irrevocably committed to the delivery of our strategic wealth creation projects as encapsulated in our S.M.A.R.T Agenda.

“I thank the illustrous youths and leaders of the Niger Delta for ensuring and maintaining the prevailing peace in the region”.

The governor commended the federal government for their efforts in ensuring lasting peace in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

“It is imperative to commend the federal government for their collaboration with state governments in ensuring the enabling peace and attracting investments and development to the region,” the statement added.

