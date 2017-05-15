Okowa Inaugurates 17-Man LOC For 2018 African Senior Athletics Competition

Basking in the euphoria of successful hosting the 6th edition of the Delta State Sports Festival, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa today inaugurated a 17-man Local Organising Committee [LOC] for the 2018 African Senior Athletics Competition with Chief Solomon Ogba as Chairman.

Other members of the committee are Chief Tonobok Okowa; Mrs Hauwa Akinyemi; Chief Clement Ofuani; Commodore Omatseye Neisama; Mr Kayode Thomas; Mrs Nneka Anibeze; Mr Chris Anazieh; Mr Victor Onogagmue; Mr Olumibe Bamiduro; and Prof Ken Anugweje.

Others are Mrs Queen Uboh; Mr. Yusf Alli; Mr. Seigha Porbeni; Chief Falilat Ogunkoya; Representative of Nilayo Sports Marketing Company and Mr. Akawo Amechi who will serve as Secretary to the committee.

Inaugurating the committee in Asaba, the Governor described sports as a unifying factor especially, among the youths as it engages their energy, ensure peace among them and boosts tourism.

At the sports festival which the 25 local government areas of the state participated in, Warri North local government area clinched the first position, with Oshimili South following closely while, Ukwuani local government area took the 3rd position,

“Delta State is the home of sports, we just concluded the 6th Delta State Sports Festival a few days ago and the final of the Principal’s Cup is coming up soon; sports is one thing that can unite the people, it engages the youths who will win laurels for the state and the nation and bring peace to the state”, he said, adding, “sports being a unifying factor, will unite our youths and encourage tourism potentials of our state.”

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a successful hosting of the championship saying, “the inauguration of the LOC is to ensure early planning and preparation for the championship”.

While congratulating the members of the LOC on their appointment, Senator Okowa said, “we are on course to host a successful championship as the LOC has experienced and seasoned sports administrators to organise the competition.”

Responding on behalf of members of the committee, Chief Solomon Ogba, explained that the 2018 African Senior Athletics Competition would bring world class African athletes to the state, as the championship will serve as a basis for the selection of African athletes for the world championship.

He assured that his committee would organise a successful championship that would be remembered for a long time.

The post Okowa Inaugurates 17-Man LOC For 2018 African Senior Athletics Competition appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

