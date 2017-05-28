Okowa Says, Delta Is Tourism Destination Of Choice

SENATOR Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said variety of hotels and relaxation spots has made Delta State the tourism destination of choice.

According to the Governor, the state has hotels that are of international standards, and also, boast of an international airport that will have one of the longest runways in the country.

He emphasised that the greatest asset of the state in terms of encouraging business activities is peace, asserting that the state is peaceful and friendly to business, especially, tourism.

The Governor spoke at the weekend while commissioning the Leisure Castle, which has given a boost to hospitality business in Asaba, the state capital.

“We have enough facilities in Asaba to make the place the destination of choice for tourists and as a government, we are committed to providing a peaceful environment to grow tourism; we are developing the airport and from July, we are going to have one of the longest runway with An Instrument Landing System that will make the airport, one of the best in the country,” the Governor said.

He observed that Asaba is one of the fastest growing state capitals in the country, it is serene and “it is good to have this type of development taking place in Asaba because, it will give tourists a variety of choice.”

The Governor who advocated for competent management of such facilities for quick returns on investment and sustainability, thanked the private sector for contributing to the development of Delta State, especially, Asaba, assuring that his administration would continue to provide the enabling environment for investments to thrive.

He congratulated the owners of Leisure Castle for the facilities in the hotel.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Uche Okpuno thanked Governor Okowa’s administration for providing the enabling environment for investments to thrive in the state while the Chairman of Leisure Castle, Chief Frank Chukkas stated that his desire to contribute to the hospitality industry was spurred by the good investment environment in the state.

