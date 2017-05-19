Okowa urges NDDC to involve people in its project planning, execution

DELTA STATE governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to involve the people of the area in project planning and execution. Okowa, who made the call when he received in audience NDDC chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba who led a delegation to visit the governor, said that the siting of impactful […]

