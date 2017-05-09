Okoye delighted to emerge K-PET League goal king with 41 goals

YENICAMI Ağdelen Kulubu prolific goal poacher, John Okoye Bosco is delighted to emerge as the all-time leading scorer with 41 goals in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus League to help his team emerge champions of the 2016/17 K-PET League season.

The former Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM FC) forward who was on 37 goals before the last league match last weekend, wrapped up the season scoring four mind blowing goals away from home in a 3-6 victory over against 11th placed Baf Ülkü Yurdu, thus setting a new goal record in the league.

With the 41 league goals scored, Okoye has set a record which may take ages to break in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Okoye, who scored six goals in seven games for MFM to help the Olukoya Boys gained promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League in 2015, had earlier in the season became the first person in the history of the 61 year old league to score five goals in a game in a 9-0 demolition of Lefke.

“I feel so happy winning the title in my first season here. It is a great achievement and record for me with my team

“Scoring 41 league goals in my first season with my club is an amazing achievement for a first timer. It has never happened before in the league, it’s the highest number of goals scored by an individual in a season,” Okoye told SportingLife.

