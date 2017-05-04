Okpe agog as monarch honours BBNaija winner

OKPE community in Delta State is currently agog with paintings and decorations as the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd) and indigenes of the community are set to welcome 2017 BBNaija winner, Efe Ejeba to Okpe Kingdom of Urhobo community.

Already, all roads leading to Orerokpe, the headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area and houses in the area had been refurbished and decorated with large bill boards adorning Efe pictures and other brand of decoration ahead of Efe’s homecoming today.

The Okpe monarch,who is eager to meet the 2017 BBNaija winner is set to honour him with the title of the Prince of Okpe Kingdom.

In a statement, the Executive Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area and Chairman of Efe Reception Committee, Chief (Prince) Ambassador Godwin Ejinyere, said the indigenes of Okpe Kingdom are fully prepared to welcome their worthy son, Efe Emmanuel Ejeba, back home after winning the prestigious reality television show.

Ijinyere who enjoined all Okpe sons and daughters to come out en-mass to welcome Efe back home, disclosed that the Pidgin English rapper is a full breed son of Okpe Kingdom who hails from Odjedi and Okuodiete communities of Okpe local government.

“We the Okpe people in conjunction with every Urhobo sons and daughters, Deltans and Nigerians wish to welcome our son, Efe who won the prestigious 2017 BBNaija television reality show.

We are organizing a reception for him today and as well as celebrating the victory of one of our illustrious sons and ambassadors, Efe, and everyone who worked with him to ensure his success in winning the Big Brother Naija 2017 competition.

