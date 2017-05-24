Okpekpe Road Race: Edo Pdp slams Obaseki over N70m – Vanguard
|
Nigeria Today
|
Okpekpe Road Race: Edo Pdp slams Obaseki over N70m
Vanguard
BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at the state government for admitting that it spent N70 million on the Okpekpe Road Race despite initially advertising that the event was fully funded by sponsors. Governor of …
