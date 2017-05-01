Olajumoke Jets Out of Nigeria For The First Time
Photos of bread-seller-turned-model, Olajumoke Orisaguna in South Africa has emerged online. It is the first time the model would travel out of the country. Olajumoke became popular last year after she photobombed the photo shoot of rapper Tiny Tempah by TY Bello. Hers has since then been a typical modern day Cinderella story. It is …
The post Olajumoke Jets Out of Nigeria For The First Time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!