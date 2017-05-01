Olajumoke Takes South Africa!

Olajumoke Orisaguna has taken a trip to Johannesburg in South Africa. The model shared on her Instagram page a promotional photo of herself and captioned; Good morning lovelies, has anyone told you in the past that it’s impossible to achieve your dreams because of your current situation & you believed them? Ejor o, impossible has […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

