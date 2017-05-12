Olakunle Churchill Donates Life Saving Ambulance To Nigeria Fire Service, To Visit Fire Victims

History was recently made in one of Nation’s oldest Governmental organisation – Nigeria Fire Service as they were presented for the first time since inception with an Ambulance for emergency crisis by Big Church Foundation. The visit to the ministry led by the Chairman, Olakunle Churchill was born out of the desire to save lives and contribute to humanity.

Dr. Churchill said it was imperative to contact Nigeria Fire Service and donate a Life Rescuing vehicle to the service as part of the foundation objectives to support humanitarian activities since it involves saving life and giving back to the society. The team spoke extensively on the need to partner with the Service in whatever capacity geared towards attending to emergency crisis and fire outbreak to salvage life and properties.

Applauding the courage and the goodwill of Big Church Foundation, the Director General Joseph Garba Anebi said they were overwhelmed by this kind gesture as this is the very first time an organisation or individual will donate or support Nigeria Fire service since its establishment in 1901.

According to him, “We are speechless and amazed with this benevolence from an organisation to support the service, ‎what we do is also a humanitarian service which involves saving lives…we are excited to have your partnership with Nigeria Fire service especially with your donation of Life Rescuing Vehicle for emergency crisis. God almighty will sustain you and we call on the general public to borrow a leaf from this foundation to help in this collective quest to save humanity”

‎Mr Anebi sighted that the Service which is older than the country only has 23 active Fire Engines and 15 Water Tankers while they have refurbished about 23 engines. He further stressed that the Fire service is embarking on Risk assessment of all buildings as well as emforcement for those that fail or refuse to comply.

Olakunle Churchill was also at the visit with his mother and strategic foundation team members as official presentation will be done with fire works and fanfare at the Nigeria fire Service complex. Historical photos were taken as the Service directors thanked them for their timely donation an Ambulance and intending visit to fire victims at the hospitals.

