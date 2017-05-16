Pages Navigation Menu

Olamide keeps mute on marriage with baby mama

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

YBNL star Olamide in a recent interview has revealed he doesn’t know if he’s ever getting married to his baby mama. Olamide in a chat with Moet Abebe on The TakeOver on Soundcity TV made this revelation. When asked if he was ever going to get married to his baby mama, he said, “I mean …

