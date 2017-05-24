Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olarenwaju Out Of Corsica Friendly, Available For Togo; Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrive Camp today – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Olarenwaju Out Of Corsica Friendly, Available For Togo; Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrive Camp today
Complete Sports Nigeria
The miss could however hamper Olarenwaju's chances of making the squad to face South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 10 in Uyo, it was also gathered. "Kayode has been ruled out of the game on Friday, but he is expected to join

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.