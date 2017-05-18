Pages Navigation Menu

“Old Slay Queens Should Retire” – Young Nigerian Female Students Declare On Social Media As They Share Filthy Photos

Posted on May 18, 2017

A young girl ‘Mhiz Dani CHilota on Facebook’ shared these photos of herself and friends who just finished secondary school posing seductively. Her caption raised eyebrows as she declared her clique ‘slay queens’ out to retire others. “WAEC newly released… Slay queen…. pls old slay queens…should Pls retire,” she captioned the photos. Question is, where …

