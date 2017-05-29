Olisa Metuh‎: The ideal Democracy Day celebration

Since 1999, we have celebrated the 29th of May as Democracy Day. Our leaders across the nation have seized upon the day as an opportunity to deliver monologues on their ‘achievements.’ This practice, unfortunately, serves to obviate the essence of Democracy Day. Winston Churchill is credited with having said that democracy is the worst form […]

Olisa Metuh‎: The ideal Democracy Day celebration

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

