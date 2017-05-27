Pages Navigation Menu

Oliver De Coque Comes Alive On Elders’ Forum

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment

By Daniels Ekugo In the days when Highlife music truly thrived and was well sustained, one of its key exponents was the legendary Chief Dr. Sunday ‘Oliver De Coque’ Akanite.He popularized the highlife music genre, locally and internationally but as fate would have it, Oliver De Coque passed away, nearly nine years ago, specifically on June 20, 2008 after a massive heart attack.

