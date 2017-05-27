Oliver De Coque resurrects, as son performs at night of oldies

IN the days when highlife music truly thrived and was well sustained, one of its key exponents was the legendary Chief Dr. Sunday ‘Oliver De Coque’ Akanite. He popularized the highlife music genre, locally and internationally but as fate would have it, Oliver De Coque passed away, nearly nine years ago, (on June 20, 2008) after a heart attack.

In its continued bid to revive and sustain highlife music, which is the main objective of the monthly Elders’ Forum, jointly organized by O’jez Entertainment Group and Evergreen Musical Company Limited, this month edition will feature the infusion of artistic development and innovation as advocated by experts such as highlife music critic, Benson Idonije.

Interestingly, this month’s edition, which is the 4th in the series, will see Darlington Akanite a.k.a Safin, who incidentally is the son of the late Chief Oliver De Coque and an upcoming music star, thrill guests with not only the dance steps of late father, but the innovative and transformational change in highlife music. Still in line with one of the organizers’ objectives, a “Lifetime Achievement” award will be presented, posthumously, to the legacy of Oliver De Coque and it will be received by his son, Safine.

The event is scheduled to hold this Sunday, at the celebrity O’jez Restaurant and Bar, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. It promises to be a sharp departure from the norm as guests will be treated to a night of nostalgic music from one of Africa’s fast rising music artistes as Safine rehashes memorable and golden tunes from the stable of his demised father.

Before his demise, the legendary Ogene Sound exponent and his Ogene Super Sound of Africa band waxed over 73 albums to their credit, according to Ogbuefi Ray Ifeme, his former manager.

