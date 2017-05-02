OLOKUN Festival: Ooni’s wife wants economy boost through culture – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
OLOKUN Festival: Ooni's wife wants economy boost through culture
Nigeria Today
The Queen of Ife Kingdom, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi has charged the African people to proudly embrace and showcase their tradition and cultural heritage to the world, saying this will serve as tourist boost for the country's economy. •Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!