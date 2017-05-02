Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OLOKUN Festival: Ooni’s wife wants economy boost through culture

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Queen of Ife Kingdom, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi has charged the African people to proudly embrace and showcase their tradition and cultural heritage to the world, saying this will serve as tourist boost for the country’s economy.

•Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi

Olori Ogunwusi who is the Yeyeluwa of Ife said this at the weekend during the annual Olokun traditional festival held at the Olokun shrine located at Oke-Atan area of Ile-Ife.

This year’s Olokun festival attracted devotees from abroad and across Nigeria especially the Niger Delta areas of Benin in Edo State, Ijaw in Bayesa State, Itsekiri in Delta State and Ilaje in Ondo State, who came in their hundreds to celebrate Olokun, who they called the real god of unity.

The post OLOKUN Festival: Ooni’s wife wants economy boost through culture appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.