Oloyede’s Reforms Yielding Positive Results In JAMB – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that Prof. Is’haq Oloyede-led Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reforms has so far yielded positive results in repositioning the board.

The president, NANS Aruna Kadiri who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said that the innovative mock Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be conducted for those who are taking the computer based test examinations for the first time, apart from aiding concerned candidates in having a feel of what the main examination will look like will also enable the board to be adequately prepared for the main examination as it will be able to identify shortcomings to be addressed in the main examination.

Kadiri said since coming into office, the Prof. Oloyede-led leadership of the JAMB he has introduced far reaching reforms in its operation and conduct of examinationsto safeguard the credibility of the UTME.

He noted that JAMB approved examination centres are now equipped with examination computers and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to track down any form of examination malpractices within and outside the halls.

‘’Candidates are therefore expected to spend more time to study and adequately prepare for the examination rather than look for leaked questions as cheating in any form will be picked by the CCTV camera while the entire results will be cancelled,’’ he said.

Kadiri said in previous years where the services of cyber cafe owners were employed for the registration of UTME candidates, under the leadership of the new registrar, Prof. Oloyede, only accredited centres by JAMB will be patronised for electronic registration for this year and subsequent examinations.

“The success of last Saturday mock UTME exam is a further testimony to the readiness and preparedness of the JAMB Leadership to administer the coming UTME effectively and transparently. Our field officers from various states across the country gave positive and commendable report of the exercise.

“We wish to use this medium to reiterate our unflinching support and undiluted confidence in the ability of the Oloyede-led JAMB not only in conducting a credible year 2017 UMTE, but in generally turning around the fortune of the board to deliver on its core mandate of conducting matriculation examinations into all tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

