Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olubadan-in-Council drags Governor Ajumobi to court

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi has been dragged to a High Court sitting in Ibadan by two Olubadan-in-Council   over his plan to review the process of ascending to the Olubadan throne, thereby tinkering with the 1957 Chieftaincy Law which stipulates succession order to the throne. The governor recently inaugurated a seven-member judicial commission of inquiry saddled with the responsibility …

The post Olubadan-in-Council drags Governor Ajumobi to court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.