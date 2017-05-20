Pages Navigation Menu

Olubadan stool: Ajimobi inaugurates judicial panel to review 1958 chieftaincy declaration

Posted on May 20, 2017

In a move to reduce the crises arising from the Olubadan stool, Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has taken a major step towards the review of the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland with the inauguration of a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry. The commission which is headed by a retired […]

