Olumireggae drops debut album ‘New Errand’
By Iyabo Aina
Fast rising music diva, Helen Obi, popularly known by fans as Olumireggae, is back to the music scene, as she recently released her debut album titled ‘New Errand’.
According to the artiste, the album consists of 10 tracks, produced by late Jazzist Andrea Allione and Paolo Conte.
Also, the song writer cum recording artiste and dancer disclosed that she was inspired by a Nigerian Reggae Star and multiple award winner Winning Jah, who noted the potentials of artistic career in her, when she first performed a live concert at theatre of Villar Perosa in Italy, with over 3,000 spectators alongside with late legend Jazzist, Andrea Allione, guitarist of the Mama Africa late legend Miriam Makeba and the living legendary Jazzist “Paolo Conte”.
It was gathered that the massive concert was organised by the Governor of Villar Perosa in Italy with the Collaboration of the famous musician, Winning Jah, Nigerian Reggae Super star from VP Records arms VPAL Music, also the CEO of AMC1D aiuta Bambini onlus, a global Charity organisation.
Winning Jah persuaded her to start her studio recordings, few days after the massive concert., Jah was so pleased with Olumireggae’s performance on stage, this fueled Jah in pleading to the late legend, to become Olumireggae’s mentor and producer, this was how the Nigerian female Singer Olumireggae recorded several singles, live albums on stage with Andea Allione and his band.
