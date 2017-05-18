Olympiakos Owner Evangelos Marinakis Close To Nottingham Forest Takeover

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis is poised to complete his takeover of Nottingham Forest within the next 24 hours.

The protracted deal has been in the pipeline for several months, but was in doubt after it emerged Marinakis was facing allegations of match fixing in his homeland of Greece, meaning he failed to meet the criteria set out in the EFL’s Owners and Directors test.

However, we’ve been told the EFL has now sanctioned the takeover after further meetings with Marinakis and his representatives earlier this week. They’re satisfied he faces no current criminal charges in Greece.

Marinakis has been helping to finance the club in recent weeks, and was also part of the decision to appoint Mark Warburton as manager.

The sale would end five years of ownership by Fawaz Al Hasawi, who has said that the deal was was “99%” complete.

