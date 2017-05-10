Pages Navigation Menu

Olympics: Paris 2024 bid chiefs cheer Macron’s election win

Posted on May 10, 2017

Organisers of Paris’ 2024 Olympics bid are cheering the election victory of Emmanuel Macron, optimistic that his youthful appeal and his internationalist outlook will be a boost to the French campaign. Paris is going head-to-head against Los Angeles for the 2024 Games and Macron, who assumes the presidency on Sunday, has signaled his intent to…

Hello. Add your message here.