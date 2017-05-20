Omawumi raises stake at Calabar Glo Mega Music Tour

Megbele crooner and Glo Ambassador, Omawumi gave a five star performance on Saturday when the Glo premium music concert, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour was held at the Calabar Cultural Centre, Cross River State.

Omawumi gave the guests enough dosage of fun as her smooth rendition of different tracks ranging fromLove Wan Tintin, Megbele, If You Ask Me, kokoma to Bonsue captivated the mammoth crowd.

Using her sonorous voice effectively, she raised the stake at the show and got virtually everybody dancing and singing in a magical night of music, fun and entertainment.

With the venue filled to the brim withGlobacom subscribers who trooped out enthusiastically to relish and share the fun, the show kicked-off with the duo of Juliet Ibrahim and Mercy Johnson Okojie anchoring, while A-list artistes including Di’ja, Omawumi, Kiss Daniel, Runtown and Timaya delighted the guests one after the other in over six hours of total entertainment.

Apart from Omawumi, there was also an outstanding performance by Di’Ja of Mavin records who also gave the fans enough dose of good music. She held the audience spellbound all through, and they soaked in every moment of her performance. Di’ja closed her time on the stage with the rendition of “One Talk”, her new track, which earned her a round of applause from the crowd.

Next was the Woju exponent, Kiss Daniel, who took the show to another level with his energetic performance. Delivering different tracks including Gbese, Mama and the popularNo Be You I Carry Come, Daniel kept the crowd busy singing dancing alongside his dancers who were also a delight to watch as they complemented him all through his performance. Kiss Daniel wowed the crowd and rounded off with the popular Woju O track which delighted the ecstatic crowd.

Runtown mounted the stage after Kiss Daniel and it was fun all the way as the show master thrilled the crowd from beginning to the end. With perfect rendition of different tracks, he kept the show alive and the crowd enjoyed every bit of his time on the stage. Runtown was at his vintage best as he dished out hit after hit including Mad Over You, Walahitalahi, Bend Down, Superwoman, Babaynanso and Fijogbowo.He left the stage with a standing ovation.

Timaya, the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa was the last act of the night and the ever-active musician truly lived up to expectations as he belted out several of his hit tracks which electrified the hall. He kept the crowd dancing with different tracks including Call Me Timaya, Shake your Bombom, I Concur and Money No Dey. He ended with the award-winning ‘Ukwu’ song which was very popular among the crowd.

Another interesting part of the night was the performance of a fast rising artiste, Katch, who serenaded the fans all through his time on the stage.

Among the dignitaries who attended the show were Mrs. Lynda Ayade, the First Lady of Cross River State, former Minister for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Chief Edem Duke, Cross River State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Comrade Asu Okang, and the Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM, Calabar, Patrick Ugbe.

Guest celebrities at the event include with the trio of Nollywood legends, Victor Osuagwu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD and Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G.

The Garden City of Port Harcourt will host the next edition of the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour on Sunday, May 21. Glo subscribers and others wishing to attend the show are enjoined to recharge and use up to N2, 000 credit within a month and text “MUSIC P HAROURT” to a short code 207.

