OMG! Kourtney Kardashian Goes Completely Naked In New Photo Shoot (Photos+18)
In a new teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian goes completely nude for a photoshoot, while her family watches on. She posed nude for a series of photoshoots in the pool. Before she disrobes, her sister, Kylie Jenner said:
“Yes!” Kourtney says. “What do you mean?”
The mother of three then ditches her robe for the photo shoot, as sisters Kim and Khloe cheer her on.
“What the f**k? I want to get in,” Kylie, 19, says upon looking at the photos. “I’m so jealous!”
