OMG! Man Butchers Her Mother To Death While She Was Reading Bible In Cameroon (Graphic Photos)

A young man was descended upon by an angry mob after allegedly killing his own mother at their home in Kumba Cameroon yesterday…..

The old woman who appeared to be reading a bible before her death -was gruesomely hacked to death by her son who looked mentally unsound. May her soul rest in peace.

Watch Video Below;



The post OMG! Man Butchers Her Mother To Death While She Was Reading Bible In Cameroon (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

