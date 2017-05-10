Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG! Man Butchers Her Mother To Death While She Was Reading Bible In Cameroon (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A young man was descended upon by an angry mob after allegedly killing his own mother at their home in Kumba Cameroon yesterday…..

The old woman who appeared to be reading a bible before her death -was gruesomely hacked to death by her son who looked mentally unsound. May her soul rest in peace.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Watch Video Below;

The post OMG! Man Butchers Her Mother To Death While She Was Reading Bible In Cameroon (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.