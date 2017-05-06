OMG! Meet 2-year Old Indonesia Boy Who Smoked 40 Cigarettes In A Day

An Indonesia boy Aldi Rizal could possibly have his name in the prestigious Guinness Book of Records for being the youngest chain smoker, incredibly smoking up to 40 cigarettes a day when he was just 2-years old. Indonesia Boy The good news health authorities swiftly intervened and now Aldi has been put on a rehabilitation …

The post OMG! Meet 2-year Old Indonesia Boy Who Smoked 40 Cigarettes In A Day appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

