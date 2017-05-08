OMG! See The Moment Angry Nigerian Bride Refused To Kiss The Groom On Their Wedding, Her Reasons Will Shock You (Video/Photos)

A video showing the awkward moment a Nigerian bride refused to kiss her groom on their wedding has surfaced online.

The 2-minute footage shows the lady looking gloomy after the Pastor declared the duo husband and wife and asked them to kiss.

The bride angrily pushed her man away when he forcefully tried to kiss her.

At a point, when the pastor asked if the marriage should be broken, the lady burst into hot tears instead.

According to some comments on social media, the lady’s uncle forced her to marry the man because ‘he paid her school fees’

The post OMG! See The Moment Angry Nigerian Bride Refused To Kiss The Groom On Their Wedding, Her Reasons Will Shock You (Video/Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

