OMG! Shameless Miami TV Presenter Jenny Scordamaglia Shows Off Her Naked Body During Kitchen Shows (Photos)

The Naked Kitchen, which airs on Miami TV, is the latest offering from raunchy reporter Jenny Scordamaglia.

But now she has decided to burst out of her Florida studio and go on location.

These competitor shows her cooking talents off and a lot else too

But now she has decided to burst out of her Florida studio and go on location. With clothes optional, there was loads of potential contestants on hand and two of them end up battling it out in the buff to win the contest.

Meanwhile Jenny was certainly dressed for the occasion.

She was wearing an apron and her birthday suit.

Other contestants kept in the spirit as they cooked hot dishes with everything on show.

