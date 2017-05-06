OMG! Woman Shows Off Her Placenta, Writes About How She cooked And Ate It (Photo)

Although Celebrities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have said they cook and eat their placenta, so this might not be surprising.

This cute mother, @babysblessing took to Instagram to show off her placenta and wrote on how she cooked it.

She worte:

“Yep, this is exactly what it looks like first step is to rinse away the blood….

This is what I did with my morning. Finally defrosted my placenta and steamed it.

It was really quite strange handling my own placenta, something I’d grown in my body and had nourished my baby girl for nine months. Up close the vein structure is actually quite incredible and feeling and examining every part taught me more then I could have read and researched.

So I’m in the dehydrating stage now of my first placenta. Im going to ground it up into powder form to get the hang of all my equipment and I’ll encapsulate a couple for practice but the remainder of the powder will be buried in our yard under a tree stay tuned for more photos ”