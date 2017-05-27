Omokri turns Osinbajo’s supporter, lauds Ag President’s leadership

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has turned to a supporter of the incumbent Acting President where he said that Nigeria is currently experiencing much needed relief under the leadership of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo whom he said is a much better leader than his boss, whom he described as “substantive President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In a statement to Vanguard on Saturday, following the Conservative International summit now ongoing in Miami Florida, Pastor Omokri also noted that “the value of the Naira picks up when Buhari is out of the country and tanks when he returns to Nigeria.”

He also said that “the Nigerian Stock Exchange contracts when President Buhari surfaces and expands when he goes on his many foreign trips, especially to his London doctors.”

According to Omokri, “these are historical facts that show that the acting President is a better manager of men and resources than his dour boss.”

He however called for the world’s conservatives to rally around Nigerian Acting President Osinbajo who he said was recently undermined by being named ‘coordinator’ rather than acting President in his boss’s letter to Nigeria’s Parliament.

The Conference was declared open by Florida Governor, Scott Rock who took some time out to have a personal chat with Mr. Omokri, a known Conservative who supported and campaigned for President Donald Trump whom the Florida Governor also endorsed early in the 2016 campaign.

The post Omokri turns Osinbajo’s supporter, lauds Ag President’s leadership appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

