Omoni Oboli bereaved, launches fashion line

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress c*m producer, Omoni Oboli, weekend, asked her fans to pray for her family after she lost her beloved father in a fatal car accident last Friday. The actress made the appeal via her Twitter handle, a day before she launched her fashion line ‘Omoni Oboli By AVE’ The fashion line was launched yesterday …

