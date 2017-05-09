Pages Navigation Menu

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Jide Kosoko, Wale Ojo & More Star in Moses Inwang’s New Film “Alter Ego” | Watch Teaser

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

“Alter Ego” is a film about a woman who will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! And if she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them. The film was directed by Moses Inwang and features many Nollywood stars such as Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, […]

