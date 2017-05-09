Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Jide Kosoko, Wale Ojo & More Star in Moses Inwang’s New Film “Alter Ego” | Watch Teaser

“Alter Ego” is a film about a woman who will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! And if she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them. The film was directed by Moses Inwang and features many Nollywood stars such as Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, […]

The post Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Jide Kosoko, Wale Ojo & More Star in Moses Inwang’s New Film “Alter Ego” | Watch Teaser appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

