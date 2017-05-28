Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Omoni Oboli Visit Mother Teresa Orphanage In India
Nollywood Actress(es), Omotola Jalade and Omoni Oboli visits an orphanage called Mother Teresa Orphanage in India. The pair are in India for the Nollywood Meet Bollywood Event. See pictures from the visit.
