Omowole re-elected NAWOJ President

Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, has been re-elected as the National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, ( NAWOJ ) to serve a second term.

At the National Convention held in Benin, Edo State, Omowole floored her Deputy Mrs Bilquees Oladimeji to clinch the position.

Omowole pulled a total of 410 votes to defeat her rival who polled 270 votes.

The third contestant dropped Thursday morning leaving the two candidates to slug it out at the polls.

After a long accreditation, voting and collation process which lasted the whole of Thursday night to Friday morning, Omowole who is a senior editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was declared winner at about 7:20 A.M..

She has already been sworn in for her second tenure in office.

