Ondo Anglicans task government on terrorism, food production

Anglicans in Ondo State have urged the government to sustain efforts at boosting food production and taking the country out of recession.

They admonished the Federal Government to urgently disarm Fulani herdsmen before Boko Haram terrorists recruit them to wreak more havoc across the country.

Delegates at the second session of the eighth Synod of the Diocese On the Coast said the crusade against terrorism and other crimes should be intensified and sustained until their perpetrators and sponsors are completely defeated.

They lauded the efforts at rescuing the remaining Chibok girls and re-uniting them with their families. In his charge delivered to the four-day Synod held from May 11th to I4th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iju-Odo in Okitipupa Local Council Area, the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev Ebunoluwa Ogunele called for sustained prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery.

The cleric urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders to demonstrate patriotism in the management of government activities while Buhari is away.

At the event attended by government officials, other religious and traditional rulers, the diocese thanked God for the smooth transition to another administration in the state.

The Synod congratulated Rotimi Akeredolu, Agboola Ajayi and Mrs. Morenike Omoyiwola Alaka for their inauguration as new governor, deputy governor and chairperson of Okitipupa Local Council.

The state government was urged to support efforts at restoring electricity supply to Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo local governments that were cut off from the national grid since 2014 by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company over alleged indebtedness.

The diocese restated its call for repair of the failed portions of the major roads in Ondo South, including the Okitipupa-Akinfosile, Iju-Odo-Omotoso and Igbokoda-Araromi Seaside roads to prevent loss of lives and property, as well as check the activities of criminals who take advantage of the situation to attack travellers.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

