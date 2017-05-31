Ondo CP To IGP: We Lack Logistic To Fight Crime In Riverine Areas

By Tope Fayehun,

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Hilda Harrison on Wednesday informed Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris that the command lacked sufficient logistic to tackled crime and criminality in the riverine areas of the state.

Speaking during the visit of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West, Mr. Foluso Adebanjo, to the command the CP appealed to the Inspector- General of Police to immediately provide more logistics to them so as to be able to respond to distress calls and to be more effective in combating crimes.

She noted that the crime rate in the state was relatively low compare to other states of the federation, was due to professional pro-activeness of her men.

While commending the IGP for doing great job in the area of welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, she urged him do more for the state by providing manpower and logistic .

Her words, “We need more logistics and personnel in this command so that we will be able to respond to distress calls and also for our men to be able to be more effective in combating crimes”

In his response, the DIG, Mr. Foluso Adebanjo, assured that the present administration in the country was already attending to the issue.

The DIG however charged the officers and men of the command not to relent in their efforts to curb crime in the state, saying the command would get more vehicles as soon as budget of 2017 is being passed at the National Assembly.

Adebanjo warned them against abuse of human rights, adding that the police would not hesitate to deal with any officer that violates human rights of the civilian.

” Police frown at human rights abuses, be in uniform does not make you above the law, you have to first respect the civilian if you want them to respect you back, respect begets respect, ” he said.

While addressing the eminent personalities in the state, the police boss urged them not to leave the issue of security in the hands of the police alone.

He said “everybody is an intelligence officer” .

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu urged the police to assist the state in tackling kidnapping in the state , saying kidnapping had become a serious concern to the state and the neigbouring states.

According to the governor, “These miscreants are trying to infiltrate our state and it is only the police that can guarantee our security.

Akeredolu urged the police to increase their patrol at every nook and cranny of the state to put criminal activities at bay.

He said, “All we need is a proactive force which is what we already have. We have to enjoy the more tremendous cooperation of your men .“

The post Ondo CP To IGP: We Lack Logistic To Fight Crime In Riverine Areas appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

