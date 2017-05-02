Ondo election: How APC bigwigs offered me N100m to betray Akeredolu – Spokesman

Abayomi Adesanya, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, said he rejected N100million offer by two chieftains to work against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the party’s governorship primary on September 3, 2016. Adesanya, APC Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that: “You will […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

