Ondo govt will thank workers if they wave salary arrears – Gov Akeredolu

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday said his government will try to ensure it does not owe workers their salaries. Akeredolu expressed hope that the workers would waive the outstanding salary arrears as part of their contributions to development. “If they (workers) meet and say they waived two months, we will be glad but […]

