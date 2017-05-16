Ondo Perm Sec kidnapped

*Abductors want N70m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A Permanent Secretary in the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, HMB, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, has been abducted by gunmen demanding, who are reportedly asking for N70 million as ransom.

Vanguard gathered from a family source that the victim was abducted with his driver along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway, Sunday evening.

He was said to be travelling to Abuja for an official engagement slated for yesterday, when he was reportedly ambushed by the abductors.

Confirming the abduction, Secretary of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Roland Arohunmolase, described the incident as worrisome.

Arohunmolase told newsmen that the leader of the kidnappers has opened contact with the association.

According to him, the kidnappers have confirmed that the Permanent Secretary and his driver are with them.

Equally, the NMA scribe said that the family members of the victim have been contacted and a ransom of N70 million demanded before he would be released from their captivity.

Police image maker in the state, Femi Joseph, said: “I am not yet aware. Although it is outside our jurisdiction, I am sure our colleagues in Kogi State would have taken prompt action on the incident.”

