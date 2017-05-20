Ondo perm sec regains freedom from kidnappers

The Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, who was kidnapped on Sunday, may 14, has been released. Ikuomola was kidnapped alongside his driver by gunmen along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Road, who initially demanded N70million ransom, but later reduced it to N20million.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu felicitated with members of his immediate family and his professional colleagues for their support and prayers during the trying period.

Akeredolu, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, assured the public of his administration’s determination to continue to protect lives and properties

The governor also hailed the security agencies in the state, especially those attached to his office, for their efforts in ensuring that Ikuomola regained his freedom from the kidnappers.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that Ondo State remain conducive for all peace-loving people and urged all the relevant stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious bodies, youths and non-governmental organisations to be vigilant and volunteer information on suspects in their vicinities to security agencies for prompt actions.

