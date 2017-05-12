Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo task force seals medicine stores in possession of fake, harmful drugs

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Ondo State Joint Task Force on counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome processed Food has clamped down on some Pharmaceutical stores in Akure who sell fake and controlled drugs to members of the public. The task force comprising of the Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, NDLEA and NAFDAC sealed off three pharmaceutical stores in […]

