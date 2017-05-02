Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ondo varsity matriculates 500 students

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, would matriculate 500 new students on Thursday.

Mr Felix Akinusi, the institution’s Acting Registrar, said this on Tuesday in Okitipupa that the 7th matriculation ceremony would hold at the institution’s permanent site.

“The institution is fully prepared for its 7th matriculation ceremony at the permanent site which will be the first that will be conducted by our new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile.

“The institution will be matriculating over 500 new intakes who have completed their admission process,’’ Akinnusi said.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu recently mobilised contractors to the institution’s permanent site for the completion of abandoned projects at the university.

The post Ondo varsity matriculates 500 students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.