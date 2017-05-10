Pages Navigation Menu

One Africa Music Fest 2017: Banky W, Falz, Victoria Kimani and Cassper Nyovest Storms London (Photos)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Banky W, Falz, Victoria Kimani and Cassper Nyovest have all arrived in London for the  One Africa Music Fest holding  on 13 May.

The artistes were met at the Heathrow Airport today  by a handful of  fans and journalists.

The festival brings many African artistic stars together.

Banky W arriving at Heathrow Airport today
Falz and Banky W

Other stars performing at the festival who had arrived are  Ghana’s biggest rap superstar Sarkodie, Congolese legend Awilo Longomba as well as 9ice and Atumpan.

More stars expected to arrive in the UK over the next couple of days include Jidenna, Davido, Tekno, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Alikiba, Flavour N’abania, with Phyno and M.I.

Preceding the grand event is  the One Africa Artist Welcome Party & Fashion show taking place on Friday, May 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Park Lane, Mayfair.

Banky W and Kimani
The artistes with the officials of One Africa Fest

