One Africa Music Fest 2017: Banky W, Falz, Victoria Kimani and Cassper Nyovest Storms London (Photos)

Banky W, Falz, Victoria Kimani and Cassper Nyovest have all arrived in London for the One Africa Music Fest holding on 13 May.

The artistes were met at the Heathrow Airport today by a handful of fans and journalists.

The festival brings many African artistic stars together.

Other stars performing at the festival who had arrived are Ghana’s biggest rap superstar Sarkodie, Congolese legend Awilo Longomba as well as 9ice and Atumpan.

More stars expected to arrive in the UK over the next couple of days include Jidenna, Davido, Tekno, P-Square, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Alikiba, Flavour N’abania, with Phyno and M.I.

Preceding the grand event is the One Africa Artist Welcome Party & Fashion show taking place on Friday, May 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Park Lane, Mayfair.

