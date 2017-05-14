One Africa Music Fest: The concept of African time is an embarrassment we all should be ashamed of – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
One Africa Music Fest: The concept of African time is an embarrassment we all should be ashamed of
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The authorities at SSE Arena practically turned off the lights when the allotted time ran out. How many times have you been a to a Nigerian concert that started on time? Never! It's as it there is an unwritten law that says 'Advertise 6pm but don't …
REVIEW: One Music Africa Fest London exposes shortcomings of Nigerian artistes
One Africa Music Fest London African stars shine, but poor time management, and power cuts mar premier concert
'We must be on time' | Jidenna apologises for not performing at One Africa Music Fest
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!