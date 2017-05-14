Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One Africa Music Fest: The concept of African time is an embarrassment we all should be ashamed of – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

One Africa Music Fest: The concept of African time is an embarrassment we all should be ashamed of
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The authorities at SSE Arena practically turned off the lights when the allotted time ran out. How many times have you been a to a Nigerian concert that started on time? Never! It's as it there is an unwritten law that says 'Advertise 6pm but don't
REVIEW: One Music Africa Fest London exposes shortcomings of Nigerian artistesTheCable
One Africa Music Fest London African stars shine, but poor time management, and power cuts mar premier concertPulse Nigeria
'We must be on time' | Jidenna apologises for not performing at One Africa Music FestYNaija
The Olisa Blogazine
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.