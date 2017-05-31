One bomber shot dead by soldiers at Maiduguri Barracks – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 31, 2017


One bomber shot dead by soldiers at Maiduguri Barracks
A mass tragedy was averted on Tuesday, May 30, in Maiduguri, Borno state when a lone suicide bomber was shot dead by soldiers before he could detonate his bomb. According to an eye-witness, the suicide bomber was shot dead as he attempted to …
Troops Gun Down Intruder In Giwa Barracks, BornoCHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber, Five IDPs Killed in Borno VillageAllAfrica.com
Attack on Army Barracks Foiled in MaiduguriTHISDAY Newspapers
The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

