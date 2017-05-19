One dead as four-storey building collapses

Three-storey building yesterday collapsed in Ilasamaja, Lagos, killing one person.

Seventeen persons were rescued from the building which fell around 2pm at 2/4 Richard Abimbola Street, off Limca Road, Ilasamaja.

Two persons were still said to be trapped in the building as at press time yesterday.

It was learnt that a block hit the deceased on the head, while debris cut off one of his legs.

Among the survivors were an electrician, Chinonso Obi, 37; a labourer, Sunday Gbose, 19; Matthew Jimoh, 12; an electrician, Monday Gadoy; electrician, 25, an electrician, Benjamin Uchenna, 56; John Afolabi,18, Dayo Fatau, 30, Abdullahi Mohammed, Ope Falola, 21, Komolafe Ayoola, Dayo Odugbe, John Afolabi, Tosin Olaniyi and Agba Ogundele, 40.

According to emergency workers, most of the survivors suffered spinal cord, pelvic and limb fracture and were rushed to the Isolo General Hospital.

The victims were mostly artisans from Benin Republic working on the building.

It was gathered that the building fell on a church, the City of His Grace Mission, where two persons were.

According to the Red Cross, the duo sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot.

Sunday Peter, a Beninnoise, said about 11 of his kinsmen were trapped in the rubble, adding that four had been rescued.

People trooped to the scene, blocking the road.

The post One dead as four-storey building collapses appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

