One dead, several injured over Ekiti chieftaincy crisis

One person was feared dead with several others injured following a chieftaincy tussle that engulfed Igogo in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti during the week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis which started like a mere disagreement between parties on Monday, suddenly took a dangerous turn on Thursday and dragged on until the early hours of Friday.

This followed news that filtered into town that one of the two contesting for the Asaba chieftaincy title in the town had been allegedly kidnapped by some unknown persons.

NAN gathered that the kidnapped contestant was alleged to be equally enjoying the support of most residents of the town.

It was reported that the second contestant was, however, alleged to be enjoying the support of some influential people from the town.

Sola Akande, a resident of the town, told NAN that the crisis snowballed into a major violence when it became known that there were plans to impose the unpopular candidate on the people.

He said that soldiers and men of the Nigeria Police, attached to the state anti-crime control unit, code-named “Operation Flush” had to be invited to restore normalcy in the town.

NAN reports that as at the time of filling the report normalcy had been restored to the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the clash.

Adeyemi, however, said he was not aware that anybody lost his or her life during the clash.

He said that a Deputy Commissioner of Police led a team of security men that eventually restored peace to the area.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

